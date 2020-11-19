BusinessIndustriesInternationalSci-Tech
CAD Software Market Outlook By Size, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast
The global computer-aided designing (CAD) software market is predicted to reach a value of 18.7 billion dollar in 2030, increasing from 9.3 billion dollar in 2019, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is being driven by the rising usage of CAD software in the packaging industry and increasing adoption of the technology in the automotive industry.
On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into 3D software and 2D software. Between these two, the 3D software category accounted for the major share of the CAD software market in 2019. The 3D CAD software is widely being adopted because of the rising number of professionals in the designing field, majorly in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries.
This software further offers a number of advantages over 2D CAD, such as improved product presentation and visualization. 3D CAD software aids in accelerating the deployment cycle of the product with optimization and virtual testing. The CAD software market is divided into arts, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive, when application is taken into consideration.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the CAD software market
* Historical and the present size of the CAD software market
* Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
* Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
* Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
* Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
* Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential