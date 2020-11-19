BusinessIndustriesSci-Tech

India CAD Software Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

The key factors leading to the growth of the India CAD software market are the increasing utilization of the CAD software in the construction industry, rising requirement for improved and accurate designs, and surging need for fast production of goods in the country.

Geographically, Maharashtra is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising GDP of the state and it dominance of industries such as international trade, manufacturing, technology, and finance. As per the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019–2020, the state contributed 14.3% to the GDP of the country, which was also the highest. 

India CAD Software Market Dynamics

Trends

4.3.1.1 Surging preference for subscription-based CAD model

4.3.1.2 Growing adoption of cloud-based CAD services

Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing growth in construction sector

4.3.2.2 Rising number of initiatives by state governments

4.3.2.1 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

4.3.3.1 Availability of free and open-source CAD software

4.3.3.2 High penetration of pirated software

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Focus on strengthening aerospace and defense sector

4.3.4.2 Integration of AI with CAD for generative designs

Close