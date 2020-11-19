Slicing Software Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

The global slicing software market is predicted to reach a value of $2,202.5 million by 2030, rising from $422.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a report by PS Intelligence. This enables designers to generate a number of design iterations rapidly and change the design of the product according to the requirements of customers.

The primary factors leading to the growth of the market are the requirement for enhanced manufacturing speed, need for integrated slicing software, and increasing utilization of 3D printing in aerospace, healthcare, jewelry, automotive, and several other industries around the world. Based on application, the market is categorized into tooling, prototyping, and functional part manufacturing, out of which, the prototyping application held the major share of the market in 2019.

The category is further expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of 3D printing for swift prototyping. When industry is taken into consideration, the slicing software market is divided into automotive, aerospace defense, jewelry, education, healthcare, architecture construction, and consumer products.