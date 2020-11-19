Coding and Marking Systems Market Growth, Regional Demand, Trends, Outlook, Forecast Report to 2030

As per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global coding and marking systems market is expected to reach a value of $7,469.6 million by 2030, increasing from $3,832.4 million in 2019, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The increasing product application in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries and rising product demand from the automotive industry, owing to the surging electric vehicles’ sales, are resulting in the growth of the market.

Based on technology, the market is divided into laser coding & marking, print & apply labeling, drop on demand, thermal inkjet, thermal transfer overprinting, and continuous inkjet. Out of these, the continuous inkjet division held the major share of the market in 2019, because of the various advantages of this technology, including ability to print characters on various materials and high-speed printing. Moreover, systems can run for long hours and with minimum servicing needs, resulting in cost-effective operations, with the use of this technology.

When material is taken into consideration, the coding and marking systems market is categorized into metal, plastic, and paper & cardboard, among which, the paper & cardboard category is projected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of labels on e-commerce packaging and in packaged food products is driving the growth of this category. The rising consumption of packaged food is further driving the adoption of paper and cardboard material, in turn, driving the demand for labels.

Geographically, the coding and marking systems market was led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2019, which is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The rising production of food, strict government regulations, and increasing export of packaged food items are leading to the growth of the regional industry. Furthermore, the increasing population in APAC is predicted to result in the growth of the food & beverages industry, which will lead to the growing demand for labels.