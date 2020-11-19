Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis Post COVID-19 Outbreak | Global Growth, Demand, Trends, & Revenue Estimation

The global corrugated boxes market is predicted to attain a revenue of $284.6 billion by 2030, rising from $180.9 billion in 2019, progressing at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a P&S Intelligence report. The key factors contributing to the growth of the market are the increasing demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions in a number of industries and the swift expansion of the offline retail and e-commerce industries across the globe.

Get the sample copy of the report at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/corrugated-boxes-market-analysis/report-sample

When box style is considered, the market is divided into rigid, telescope, slotted, and folder, out of which, the slotted division is expected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period. Slotted boxes are made up of one-piece corrugated boards, which are flexible and therefore facilitate easy foldability. They consist of separators/dividers, which aid in organizing assorted products in the box, so that there is minimum product movement. Due to this, slotted boxes are utilized for shipping fragile products.

In the corrugated boxes market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast, owing to the increasing focus on sustainable packaging, growing environmental awareness, expanding e-commerce activities, and rising requirement for electronic goods and personal care products. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives for supporting environmentally sustainable developments and the easy availability of raw materials are resulting in the growing utilization of corrugated boards for both secondary and primary packaging applications.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=corrugated-boxes-market-analysis

In fact, the rising focus on sustainable packaging and product recycling is a major trend being observed in the corrugated boxes market. The disposal of corrugated boxes was leading to increased accumulation of waste in landfills, thereby causing harm to the environment. Now, however, manufacturers are utilizing innovative technologies for compaction and shredding, which aid in recycling of corrugated boxes. The fiber produced during the recycling of corrugated materials can be used for producing new corrugated boards, thereby leading to reduction in waste generation.

The rapid expansion of the packaging industry is a major driving factor of the corrugated boxes market. The worldwide packaging industry generated a revenue of $839 billion in 2015, as per the Interpack Emerging Market Outlook. The increasing requirement for manufactured goods, such as television sets, smartphones, and consumable items, is leading to the growth of the packaging industry, which, in turn, is driving the demand for corrugated boxes. These boxes are crush resistant and have high structural strength, which is leading to their high demand.

Hence, the growing packaging industry and increasing inclination towards sustainable packaging and product recycling is leading to the growing demand for corrugated boxes.