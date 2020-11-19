Over $100,000.0 Million Revenue Predicted in Global Lubricants Market in 2030

The global lubricants market had a valuation of $95,403.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, as per the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the market would generate a revenue of $115,350.6 million by 2030. The thriving automotive industry in the developing nations such as India, Brazil, and China and the rising public awareness about lubricants are the main factors driving the progress of the market.

The ballooning sales of new vehicles in the developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are heavily contributing toward the rapid advancement of the lubricants market across the globe. The surging per capita income and the growing consumer awareness about the importance of lubricants in vehicles are the main factors driving the sales of lubricants in these countries. Moreover, the growing sales of new automobiles are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the lubricant producers operating in these countries.

Lubricants are heavily used in the crankcases of vehicle engines. This is required for ensuring the efficient functioning of the automobile. In addition to this, lubricants are used in automobiles for reducing friction, which leads to lower wear and tear and longer lifespan of the vehicle. Depending on base oil, the lubricants market is divided into synthetic oil, bio-based oil, and mineral oil. Amongst these, the mineral oil category is predicted to dominate the market in the future years.

This is because of the fact that the developing nations prefer mineral oils over the conventionally used bio-based and synthetic oils, on account of the lower costs of these oils. Moreover, the presence of less strict environmental protection laws and regulations in these countries than the developed nations is boosting the usage of mineral oil-based lubricants in these countries. This is, in turn, bolstering the advancement of the mineral oil category in the market.