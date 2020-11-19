Correction: Schröder moves on to NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles (AP) – The transition from national basketball player Dennis Schröder to NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James is official.

The defending champion announced the transfer, which had been expected since the start of the week, after the end of the draft. “Welcome to Los Angeles, Dennis Schröder,” the glamorous club in the world’s strongest basketball league tweeted. The 27-year-old is from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who in turn won transfer rights to Danny Green from the Lakers and access to selection rights at position 28 of the talent allocation. Jaden McDaniels, chosen by the Lakers, will therefore play for the Oklahoma team, for which Schröder has been playing for two years.

The Lakers were interested in the best German player even before last season. It doesn’t matter because of the laws of American sport – if two clubs agree, players have to change jerseys that he recently gave the impression that he didn’t want to leave Thunder at all. . Few professionals have clauses in their contracts that exclude this. “Yes, I got offers,” Schröder said just days ago in Magenta Sport’s “Basketball Department” podcast of past requests. “But I never wanted to go see the Lakers or the Clippers or whatever names my agent called.”

For the 27-year-old, highly respected in the NBA, it is the third club since his debut with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. After five years in Georgia, he joined the Thunder, was no longer a starting player, but has learned a lot from Chris Paul and improved his Values ​​in all areas. In Oklahoma, Schröder, who is the sole owner of Bundesliga club Löwen Braunschweig since this season, still had a contract until 2021 which guaranteed him a salary of 15 million US dollars (around 12.7 million euros). . The Lakers are dealing with him and, according to reports, want to offer him a major new contract afterwards.

With the Lakers, the father of two has a good chance of becoming the second German to win the most coveted basketball trophy after Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks 2011. In addition to James, center Anthony Davis is one of the big names in the North American league. With Schröder, the team of coach Frank Vogel should become even stronger and the team even deeper.

In return, the Thunder took the opportunity to make significant changes to its workforce. Danny Green transferred them straight to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and got three players in return. Leader Chris Paul has also dropped out, Paul will play for the Phoenix Suns in the future.