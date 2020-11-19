Healthcare Asset Management Market Trends, Forecast, Summary, Introduction, Insights, Status, Applications, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2025

Healthcare Asset Management Market to reach USD 39.4 billion by 2025 valued approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Healthcare Asset Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, Organizations success keenly depends on a precise and impactful management of the asset or workforce. It could be applicable to the healthcare organizations as they deal with human life & one concern or issue can result into life threatening situation.

The leading market players include-

Aeroscout Inc

Awarepoint Corporation

Airista Flow

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions

Infor Inc

Siemens Healthcare

The Healthcare asset management deals with medical professionals, medication, patient and devices. It includes an overall management of the individual or patient, medical professionals and devices along with techniques or action are utilized to manage the assets. The Healthcare management market is mainly driven owing to developing countries which includes China and India owing to constantly rising installations of tags across many applications with an aim of reducing the operational costs & capital expenditure. There has been a constant trend of reduction in the budget allocation to hospitals from the whole healthcare spending budget in the developing countries. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare asset management considering both the developed and developing countries is escalating utility rates of mobile devices which includes wheelchairs, IV pumps that leads to constant improvements in inventory and staff management along with rise in patient quality of care.

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Real Time Location System

Radio Frequency Identification System

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Staff Management

Equipment Tracking

patient Tracking

Supply Chain Management

By End User:

Hospital

Laboratory

Pharmaceutical

Bio Technology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, By Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Real Time Location System

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Radio Frequency Identification System

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

