United States Medical Image Management Market Will Grow at CAGR 7.9% | Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments Forecast and Strategies To 2025

Medical Image Management Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025. valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Medical Image Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The medical image management market is mainly driven owing to technological advancements considering diagnostic imaging modalities along with image management solutions, escalating adoption of vendor neutral archive and surging utility of the imaging equipment in both the developed and developing countries.

Moreover, rising investments in the medical imaging, surging adoption of the imaging management system by the small imaging centers & hospitals along with increasingly escalating utility of big data in healthcare sector are fueling the adoption and utility of medical image management systems. The escalating government initiatives to enhance the electronic medical record is further anticipated to fuel the adoption and utility of medical image management systems.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=495&RequestType=Sample

The leading market players include-

Mckesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Novarad Corporation

Mach7 Technologies Ltd

Bridgestone Software

The escalating adoption of big data in healthcare along with constant growing aging population is also paving the way for the adoption and utility of medical image management market. The aging population results into weakened body functions & are more prone susceptible to chronic diseases such as Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases. According to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs report on the aging population of the globe , the population aged above 60 years is constantly on the surging trend which resides mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries which includes China, India and Japan is fueling the development and growth of medical image management market on the global scenario.

Key areas considered for the regional analysis of Global Medical Image Management Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Application-Independent Clinical Archives

Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Other End Users

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=495&RequestType=Methodology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Medical Image Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGE MANAGEMENT MARKET Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGE MANAGEMENT MARKET, By Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGE MANAGEMENT MARKET, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Picture Archiving and Communication System

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Vendor Neutral Archive

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Application Independent Clinical Archives

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Enterprise Viewers

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Buy Now @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Buy/Create/495/Buy/SingleUser

About Us:

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Blog: https://industrywatchnews.com/