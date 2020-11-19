Stefan Horngacher: Corona measures well designed

Wisla (dpa) – German national ski jumping coach Stefan Horngacher considers the Corona preparation of the Fis World Federation as a good basis for the coming winter.

“In the first phase, we will go to Wisla, Finland (charter flight), Russia (charter flight), where we are in our own athlete bubble with many tests. A well-designed procedure, ”said the manager of the German press agency before the start of the season in Poland this weekend. “But this is our only chance. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be possible. The organizers absolutely want to organize the competitions, we want to jump, ”added Horngacher.

Ski jumpers need to be prepared for isolation in their own bladder, permanent testing and empty stadiums in the coming season. For Horngacher, 51, it’s also conceivable that the balance of power in the World Cup will change with the new situation. “There are athletes who can improve dramatically with this backdrop. There are athletes who struggle with the landscape. Whoever doesn’t need so much hype has the advantage, ”said the Austrian. It starts on Saturday (4 p.m.) with a team competition.