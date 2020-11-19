Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 24 therapeutic candidates.

According to research findings, majority of the drug candidates in IgA Nephropathy pipeline are undergoing Phase II trials and have shown positive results. It has been observed that subcutaneous route of administration is convenient because of more efficacy and safety; it is more adoptable because of its larger dosage, that can be transmitted subcutaneously; sustainable release of drugs is possible as the muscles can slowly release the drugs into the body. Also, according to the analysis, maximum number of drugs in the pipeline are being developed as small molecules.

The companies developing the drugs for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy, have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in March 2015, Mallinckrodt plc presented two separate presentations in the U.S. in 2015 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and announced the positive results of ACTH (Acthar) Gel, which showed well tolerability and a clinically meaningful response.

Some of the key players involved in the development of the drug candidates for IgA Nephropathy in the late and mid stage include Mallinckrodt plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB., Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Retrophin Inc., and Omeros Corporation.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis