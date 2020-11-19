Latin American Wound Dressing Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

The Latin American (LATAM) wound dressing market generated a revenue of $348.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to attain a valuation of $579.2 million by 2030. The surging geriatric population, the rising incidence of diabetes, the high occurrence rate of trauma and injuries, and the growing prevalence of chronic wounds are the major growth drivers of the market.

The soaring geriatric population in various Latin American countries is a major factor fueling the progress of the Latin American wound dressing market. In this region, the population of people in the age bracket—60 years or above is growing rapidly. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), as much as 25% of the people in the Caribbean and LATAM regions are predicted to fall in the age bracket—60 years and above by 2050.

As per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in the LATAM region, the population of diabetic people is predicted to rise from 25 million to 40 million from 2011 to 2030. Additionally, DFU is a major complication of diabetes mellitus and requires regular dressing for quick and effective management. As wounds tend to develop very quickly and heal very slowly in diabetic people, the rising incidence of diabetes massively pushes up the demand for wound dressing.