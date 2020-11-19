BusinessHealthIndustriesSci-Tech

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Customized Peptide Synthesis Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

psintelligence November 19, 2020

The customized peptide synthesis market is expected to reach a value of $390.0 million by 2024, increasing from $268.8 million in 2018, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2024), according to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence. The rising research activities in the field of synthetic biology, technological advancements, growing investments and funding for protein-based researchers, and surging burden of cancer and infectious diseases are the major factors resulting in the growth of the market.

When technology is considered, the customized peptide synthesis market is categorized into hybrid and recombinant technology, solution-phase peptide synthesis (SPS), and solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Out of all these, the SPPS category is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period, as the technology has higher efficiency and throughput screening, as compared to SPS. It further offers greater speed and simplicity for the production of peptides.

Technological advancements in the field is a major driving factor of the customized peptide synthesis market. The use of peptide in the pharmaceutical industry has been witnessing massive change in recent years, due to technological advancements. Before, natural sources were used for the production of peptides, and this way was time consuming. However, these days, peptides, such as vasopressin, oxytocin, leuproprelin, and octreotide, are being synthesized by hybrid and recombinant, SPS and SPPS technologies. This is predicted to result in the growth of the market in the coming years.

