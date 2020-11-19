Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

The global surgical site infection market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023, rising from $4.0 billion in 2017, and is predicted to advance at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Because of the growing geriatric population, introduction of minimally invasive procedures, and surging prevalence of chronic and skin diseases, the number of surgical procedures has risen significantly across the globe. Since older people are more susceptible to diseases, they often require surgical intervention in order to treat the disease. A number of diseases as well cannot be treated with just medicines and surgery is needed for effectively tackling the disease. Due to this growing need for surgical procedures, the prevalence of surgical site infections (SSI) has increased considerably as well. SSIs are infections that occur up to 30 after a surgical procedure and affect either deep tissue or the incision at the operation site.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-site-infection-market/report-sample

Despite undertaking several improved measures for prevention, SSIs remain a major problem. These infections are associated with morbidity and mortality and lead to severe exploitation of medical resources. A number of procedure-related and patient-related factors result in the increased risk of SSI, and therefore prevention needs a ‘bundle’ approach, which includes attention to different risk factors. Owing to these factors, the global surgical site infection market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023, rising from $4.0 billion in 2017, and is predicted to advance at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-site-infection-market

Several products are needed for curbing surgical site infections, including wound irrigation products, antibiotic prophylaxis products, clippers, antiseptics & disinfectants, wound care supplementary products, wound care dressings, patient-warming products, surgical drapes, and surgical staff clothing. Among these, the demand for antibiotic prophylaxis was the highest in the past, as these products are utilized most commonly as preventive measures by healthcare facilities for avoiding contamination and infection during the course of a treatment. Other than this, the demand for antiseptic and disinfectant products is also projected to grow significantly in the years to come.