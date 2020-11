Latest LiDAR Drone Market by Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Type (Rotary-wing LiDAR Drones, Fixed-wing LiDAR Drones), Range (Short, Medium, Long), Application (Corridor Mapping, Archeology, Environment)- Forecast to 2025

Latest research report on “LiDAR Drone Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow from US$ 133 Million in 2020 to US$ 392 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include easing of regulations related to the use of commercial drones in different applications and growing demand for LiDAR drones for use in corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications.

Top Companies profiled in the LiDAR Drone Market:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US)

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (US)

Teledyne Optech (Canada)

UMS Skeldar (Switzerland)

LiDARUSA (US)

YellowScan (France)

Geodetics, Inc. (US)

OnyxScan (Belgium)

Delair (France)

“The rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment from2020 to 2025.”

Among types, the rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to witness at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for rotary-wing LiDAR drones in surveying operation sowing to the flexibility offeredby them. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones offer improved maneuverability and flexibility than fixed-wing LiDAR drones. They are of low cost. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones have low power consumption as they are lightweight.

“The LiDAR drone market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.”

The LiDAR drone market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased use of LiDAR drones for surveying and mapping applications owing to rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, increased focus of governments on forest management, and increase in mining activities in the region.

