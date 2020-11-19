Rangnick, Flick, Klopp: Who could replace Joachim Löw?

Berlin (AP) – After the 0: 6 debacle in Spain, the DFB is leading an intensified debate on the future of national football coach Joachim Löw in the long international break.

Many wild cards have seen Peter Neururer stop at the headquarters of the German Football Association to submit his candidacy for the successor. But the head of the association will not have much to do with such jokes in its deliberations, the situation is too serious. In the first analysis of the gossip about Spain by the president of the DFB, Fritz Keller, the name of Löw does not appear, which leaves room for speculation.

Can the head coach, in office for 14 years, continue at least until the European Championship or is the DFB using the time until the next international match at the end of March to change? And who could take over the office in the short or medium term? Löw’s contract runs until the Qatar World Cup at the end of 2022, but a farewell at the latest after next summer’s European Championship seems more realistic for now.

Ralf RANGNICK is at least traded as a quick fix for the national coach office. The 62-year-old is currently unemployed and highly recognized as an expert in the industry. Rangnick has repeatedly indicated his interest in the national coach position, but at the same time stressed the previous week that the question did not arise due to Löw’s current contract. Therefore, this discussion is a “bad habit”, Swabia told Sport1. Rangnick also added: “If she ever asks, it’s a matter of timing.” Has the time come yet?

Or does the DFB prefer to wait for one of the two dream candidates?

Hansi FLICK was formerly Löw’s assistant for the 2014 World Cup and not only played a decisive role in the practice of important standards. As a three-time FC Bayern coach and understanding player, the 55-year-old has achieved an impressive certificate in recent months. ‘Sport Bild’ already see him as a ‘shadow national coach’ so Flick should be at the top of the DFB wishlist. But if the Bayern coach himself wants to leave the Munich success machine so soon, that seems questionable.

Jürgen KLOPP, meanwhile, has been at Liverpool for five years and has in fact achieved all of the Reds’ goals with the long-awaited league and Champions League victory. Until Flick’s successful streak, the 53-year-old was seen as the perfect fit for the national coach job. To polish up the battered image of the national team, there would be no better person than Klopp with his artistic qualities and his football at full speed. The catch: He’s still tied at Liverpool until 2024 and probably still too happy to be a club manager.

Thomas TUCHEL is more of a foreign candidate, tired at Paris Saint-Germain of the ongoing conflict with sports director Leonardo. It is currently uncertain whether the 47-year-old will be allowed to work at PSG after his contract expires in the summer of 2021. Tuchel could be free after the ME, but is seen as a difficult character and would likely not get a lot of confidence from players and fans.

Löw’s assistant coach Marcus SORG is highly unlikely to be promoted. The chances of Stefan KUNTZ, who was bred by Löw himself as a successor after a success with the U21s, are probably rather slim.

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff is responsible for finding the next national coach. But he himself is increasingly criticized and has become closely associated with Löw. This does not facilitate the search.