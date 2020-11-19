Latest News: Graphene Battery Market by Type (Lithium-Ion Graphene Battery, Lithium-Sulfur Graphene Battery, Graphene Supercapacitor), End-Use Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Latest research report on “Graphene Battery Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Graphene Battery Market size is projected to grow from US$ 168 Million in 2024 to US$ 609 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030. This report spread across 96 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 36 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Graphene Battery Market:

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited (India)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Grabat Graphenano Energy (Spain)

Nanotech Energy (US)

Nanotek Instruments Inc. (US)

XG Sciences Inc. (US)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (Canada)

Graphene NanoChem (Malaysia)

Global Graphene Group (US)

Vorbeck Materials Corp. (US)

Graphenea Group (Spain)

Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Targray Group (Canada)

“The lithium-ion graphene battery type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the lithium-ion graphene battery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for graphene lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase from various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and power, among others due, due to their lightweight, durability and suitability for high capacity energy storage, as well as short charging cycles.

“The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the end-use industry, the battery-grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for high power and energy density has created a demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, ultimately driving the growth of the graphene battery market.

“Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the graphene battery market during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the graphene battery industry from 2024 to 2030. The growing economies of the countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, among others, coupled with the expansion and development of the manufacturing sector is expected to play a vital role in driving the demand for various products including batteries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 50%, Directors– 10%, and Others–40%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 22%,Asia Pacific – 38%, South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa- 2%

Competitive Landscape of Graphene Battery Market:

1 Introduction

2 Overview

3 Competitive Situations & Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Partnerships

3.3 Contracts

3.4 Agreements

3.5 Expansions

3.6 Collaborations

3.7 Product Developments

3.8 Investments

