Latest Command and Control Systems Market by Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, and Space)-Forecast to 2025

The Global Command and Control Systems Market size is projected to grow from US$ 33.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 43.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 133 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Command and Control Systems Market:

Raytheon Company (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

L3Harris (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Based on the installation type, the new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the addition of new troops, vehicles, aircraft, ships, among others. The new installation of command and control systems, especially in the airborne platform, is driving the market. For example, in December 2019, the Australian Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Boeing Defence Australia a contract worth USD 119 million for the development of an air battle space management capability system for the Royal Australian Air Force Base.

Based on the solution, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the command and control systems market in 2019.Software development for Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of command and control systems for ensuring the safety of industrial facilities, transportation and critical infrastructure are some of the main drivers for the command and control systems market.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the command and control systems market is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%;and Middle East & Africa, and South America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Command and Control Systems Market:

1 Introduction

2 Major Players, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Launches

7.2 Contracts

7.3 Expansions & Acquisitions

7.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

