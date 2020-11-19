Latest News 2020: Electric Powertrain Market by Component (Motor, 12V, HV/48V Battery, BMS, 48V ISG, Controller, PDM, DC/AC Inverter, DC/DC Converter & Others), Type (BEV, MHEV, Series, Parallel & Parallel-Series)- Forecast to 2027

Latest research report on “Electric Powertrain Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Electric Powertrain Market is projected to reach US$ 191.4 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 62.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9%. This report spread across 200 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 162 Tables and 53 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Electric Powertrain Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna (Canada)

Continental (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan)

“On-board charger segment is witnessing the highest CAGR in the HEV/PHEV powertrain market”

PHEVsuse an on-board charger to recharge their battery. The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market. In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market. The presence of various PHEV models offered by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Kia,and Hyundai is also driving the HEV/PHEV electric powertrain market. In China, the PHEV market is dominated by SAIC and BYD.

“BEV is expected to remain the segment in the electric powertrain market, by vehicle type”

BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures. The incentives on purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle. Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market. In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs. In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels. The rise of electric vehicles for ride sharing has increased their adoption in China.

