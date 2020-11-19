Trending Now: Aviation Blockchain Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MRO, Manufacturers, Lessors), Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Cargo & Baggage Tracking)-Forecast to 2025

Aviation Blockchain Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Aviation Blockchain Market is projected to grow from US$ 421 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,394 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Aviation Blockchain Market:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM (US)

Zamna Technologies (UK)

Aeron Labs (Belize)

Winding Tree (Switzerland)

Volantio Inc (US)

Filament (US)

Infosys (India)

Insolar Technologies (Switzerland)

LeewayHertz Technologies (US)

Moog Inc. (US)

“By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As per CAPA Centre for Aviation in 2017, around USD 1 trillion was invested across the globe for green field and brown field airport projects. With the passenger traffic and number of inbound and outbound flights growing, airports are focusing on digitalizing and automating processes to increase the efficiency and pace of their operations.

“By application, the smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.”

The smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period. Smart contracts can facilitate automated payment on completion of the task. A smart contract can be programmed using a computer algorithm that receives real-time information. This information can be verified and stored in the blockchain. Smart contract scan be used in ticketing, aircraft refueling, and leasing and supply chain management.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 10%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others 60%

By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 50%, and RoW: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Aviation Blockchain Market:

