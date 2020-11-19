Latest Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type, Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement)- Global Forecast to 2024

The Sports Analytics Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 35 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Sports Analytics Market:

IBM(US)

SAS Institute(US)

Tableau Software (US)

EXL (US)

GlobalStep (US)

Catapult (US)

SportsSource Analytics(UK)

HCL (India)

Experfy (US)

IceBergs Sports (Canada)

Chyronhego (US)

Stats Perform (US)

TruMedia Network (US)

DataArt (US)

Orreco (Ireland)

Advanced Sports Analytics (US)

Qualitas Global (India)

iSportsAnalysis (UK)

FORMCEPT (India)

Quant4Sport (Italy)

Physimax Technologies (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

“Team sports segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by sports is segmented into individual sports and team sports. The team sports segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The sub segments of team sports considered in the report are cricket, football, hockey, and basketball. The football sub segment has the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of leagues performance in various regions.

“Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analytics, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management.The performance analysis segment is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for structured data required by teams and coaches for better analyzing and improving the player performance.

Competitive Landscape of Sports Analytics Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2018

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017–2024 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 4 Sports Analytics Market Size, By Sports Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Individual Sports: Market Size By Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Team Sports: Market Size By Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Sports Analytics Market Size, By Application, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Performance Analytics: Market Size By Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Team Performance Analysis Market Size, By Region, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Competitor Analysis Market Size, By Region, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

…..CONTINUED