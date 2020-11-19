North America Sugar Substitutes Market  Advance Study Focusing on Market Analysis, Sky Rocketing Growth and latest trends during 2020-2026

While preparing North America Sugar Substitutes Market research report, few of the attributes that are adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and latest technology. Every possible effort has been taken while researching and analyzing information to place so as this market report. With the watchful use of established and advanced tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. North America Sugar Substitutes Market report contains thorough analysis of the market structure alongside forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the market.

North America Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 7,617.42 million by 2027. Growing demand of the natural sweeteners such as Stevia and government initiatives towards acceptance of natural sugar accelerating the growth of sugar substitutes in U.S.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

North America Sugar Substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

North America sugar substitutes market is segmented on the basis type, form, category and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrups. In 2020 the high-fructose syrups is dominated the North American market as the growing demand of HFCS in soft drinks which have led their consumption in U.S.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, crystallized and liquid. In 2020, Crystallized segment is dominating the market as it offers economical solution for manufacturer due to its less expense on storage and transportation. The sweeteners like high fructose are available in crystallized or either in liquid form as high fructose dominates the market as well crystallized form has major demand as a sugar substitute.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural segment is dominating the market as it offers added benefits over the synthetic sweeteners such as prevention from metabolic syndrome, controlling the high blood pressure and others. The stevia sourced sweeteners are 200 times sweeter than sugar and have no calories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, food products, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, beverage segment is dominating the North America market due to adaptation of the natural ingredients among food and beverages products and launches of new beverages, in November 2017, Coca-Cola have introduced their zero sugar beverage incorporating with stevia ingredient in the U.S. The development of new soft drink was invented keeping preference of consumers towards their healthy diet.

