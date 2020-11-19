Rekkles leaves the Fnatic team | LoL Free Press

London (AP) – Fnatics star Martin “Rekkles” Larsson is leaving his squad for the upcoming League of Legends season. Fnatic said on Wednesday it had made the botlaner “the biggest bid ever for a player.”

However, Rekkles decided to continue anyway. “This decision was not made on the basis of financial gain,” he said.

Rekkles has won the European Championship several times with Fnatic and reached second place in the 2018 World Cup. Most recently the team has been repeatedly beaten by competitors from G2 Esports.

The 24-year-old Swede’s next stop was initially unknown. After Luka “Perkz” Perković left G2, there would be at least an option for a major change.