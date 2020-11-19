FU Berlin examines Giffey’s thesis

Berlin (dpa) – Although Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey refrains from using her doctorate after discussions on her thesis, the Free University of Berlin is examining controversial scientific work. The university announced.

It should now be considered whether the correct decision was taken after the conclusion of the first test procedure. There is a desire to complete the procedure – regardless of the complexity – if possible during the course period of the winter semester.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called for consequences if Giffey were to be stripped of her doctorate. “The investigation into the doctoral thesis and, above all, the allegations connected with it must be continued – and it must be brought to an end quickly, even before the next elections to the Berlin House of Representatives,” Kramp said. Karrenbauer at an event organized by the “Augsburgers”. General “.

The Family Minister said in the long-running dispute over plagiarism allegations on Friday that she would give up her doctorate. The context of this step: The Free University (FU) had previously announced that it wished to reopen the examination procedure for its doctoral thesis. Giffey had ruled out other consequences. She wants to keep her candidacy for the presidency of the SPD in Berlin on November 27. An FU spokesperson said on Friday that they had taken note of Giffey’s letter and that the FU was now considering the possible effects on the procedure.

After the SPD minister gave up her doctorate, the CDU leadership insisted on continuing the examination process. “In the Giffey case, a final review and assessment is essential in the interests of the integrity of our science system,” the chairwoman of the CDU’s Federal Commission on Education, Research and Development said on Saturday. innovation, Karin Prien, at the dpa in Berlin.

In February 2019, Giffey himself asked the FU to initiate a formal process of revising his thesis on “The path from Europe to the citizens – the European Commission’s policy on civil society participation” . She had even spoken of resigning from the ministerial post if the title was revoked.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said, if the allegations turned out to be true, “I guess Mrs Giffey is doing what she has already announced herself – and I guess the SPD doesn’t have a double weight. measures.”

After completing the exam in the fall of 2019, the university decided not to withdraw the doctorate and to file a complaint. Despite the shortcomings identified, it could not be fundamentally questioned that the thesis was an independent academic achievement, the FU announced at the time.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) told newspapers from the Funke media group that the Free University had made the decision after “very careful consideration” to drop her on a complaint for her doctoral thesis . “And now the university is questioning its own decision.” And: “Ms. Giffey clarified that the doctorate no longer plays a role for her. I must say: great respect! “

When asked why the SPD had strongly called on the union to quit in similar cases, Lambrecht replied: “It was a completely different situation. Mr Guttenberg’s doctorate has been withdrawn – Ms Giffey has not. We do not apply any different standard here. “