Serious allegations against Australian soldiers in Afghanistan

These are revelations that are difficult to deal with: Australian soldiers allegedly committed the most serious war crimes of the war in Afghanistan.

Sydney (AP) – Australian soldiers committed war crimes while deployed to Afghanistan, according to an investigation report.

25 members of a special unit have “unlawfully” killed at least 39 prisoners or civilians, Australian Defense Force chief Angus Campbell said in Canberra when a report was released on the behavior of Australian soldiers in the war in Afghanistan. A “shameful record” of a “self-centered warrior culture” has been revealed. The results indicated “the most serious violations” of military behavior and professional values.

For the report, the Inspector General of the Australian Army investigated for four years indications of unlawful killings and violations of international martial law between 2005 and 2016. More than 330 witnesses were heard and investigations were carried out. opened in at least 55 cases.

The report describes a culture of “toxic competitive thinking” within the task force that has led some soldiers to shorten procedures, ignore and bend the rules, Campbell said. None of these “unlawful killings” happened “in the heat of the moment”. “Everyone interviewed during this investigation understood the international law of war and the rules of engagement under which they were deployed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week that a special investigator would investigate alleged war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan and bring those responsible to justice. He had prepared his compatriots for revelations that were difficult to deal with – not just for serving soldiers and veterans.