Lothar Matthäus: National coach Löw seems tired of his office

Berlin (dpa) – According to record-breaking national player Lothar Matthäus, national coach Joachim Löw “missed the perfect moment to personally step down”.

After the German national football team’s 0: 6 against Spain, Matthäus wrote in his column for Sky TV: “And that would have been after the 2014 World Cup. The moment of greatest triumph is usually the best. to lead the way. But it is also the most difficult for many. Löw, like so many in his stead, then wanted to savor the title bonus he had won, keep going, earn some more, and most of them fail in this task. “

He felt Löw looked tired, said Matthäus. “His public statements and statements are no longer as clear, precise and confident as they were a few years ago. And that reflects his team on the pitch. “