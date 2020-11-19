1: 1 not enough for Norwegians: Austria move up in league A

Vienna (dpa) – Without the young BVB star Erling Haaland, the Norwegian footballers also missed the group victory and therefore the promotion to the Nations League A-League after the defeat at the green table.

The Northern Europeans B team had a deserved 1: 1 (0: 0) at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, but it was not enough in the final bill. In front of the empty stands, the guests took the lead thanks to Ghayas Zahid in the 61st minute, but Adrian Grbic scored in the stoppage time (90th + 4) for the ÖFB team of coach Franco Foda.

Even a 1-0 win would not have helped the Norwegians in Group B1, as they lost the home game to Austria 2-1 in early September.

Hours earlier, UEFA announced that the game against Romania, which had been called off for Corona reasons, would be considered a 3-0 defeat for Norway. In view of the positive case with the Norwegians and the cancellation by the Norwegian Football Association, the November 15 match could not go to Bucharest as planned.

The reason for Norway’s cancellation was a corona affair within their own ranks. Due to the positive test of rear Omar Elabdellaoui, national health authorities had requested that the entire team be quarantined for ten days. Norway plans to appeal judgment