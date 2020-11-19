Cologne and Leipzig strong, Bremen weakens in FIFA 21 VBL CC

New leading riders in the VBL club championship: the e-athletes of 1. FC Köln and RB Leipzig have taken back the first places in their stints. Defending champion Bremen stumbles.

Berlin (dpa) – On the second double match day of this year’s LAV season, RB Leipzig sat at the top of the table in the South East Division. The Saxons had an almost perfect matchday: against Mainz 05 (9-0 victory on points) and Eintracht Frankfurt (6-3 victory) the team obtained 15 points.

“If someone had told us before the game that we were going to get 15 points, we would have signed it,” said professional RBL Richard “Der_Gaucho10” Hormes after the narrow 3: 5 bankruptcy in the final two-on-two with Frankfurt in the virtual Bundesliga livestream. “Right now the frustration prevails, but I think tomorrow we can hope for the 15 points anyway.”

The pursuers of the Leipziger (24 points) in the Southeast Division are Greuther Fürth (23 points) and Heidenheim (22 points).

On Tuesday 1. FC Köln managed to secure the lead in the North West Division. The goats managed to clinch a total of ten points against Eintracht Braunschweig (4: 4) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (6: 3). The change at the top of the table was made possible because the previous duo of Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach could not convince in either of the two games of the day.

The LAV week was less pleasant for Werder Bremen. The defending champions’ side were only able to get eight points in their games against Hanover 96 and Holstein Kiel – and each without a win. Both games ended in a 4-4 draw on points. The Bremer are currently in 7th place in the North West Relay.