Belgium and Italy secure their place in the final

Berlin (dpa) – Italy and Belgium’s third World Cup made the final on the last day of the Nations League group match.

The Belgians around Kevin de Bruyne and double scorer Romelu Lukaku beat Denmark 4: 2 (1: 1). Italy won against Bosnia-Herzegovina with two dream goals 2-0 (1-0). Previously, France and Spain had already qualified for the final next October after beating the German national team 6-0.

In Group A2 of the Nations League, there was a confrontation between Belgium and Denmark – both teams still had a chance for the final. The Belgians, for whom a draw would have been enough, got off to a quick start and were already in the lead after three minutes thanks to a goal from Youri Tielemans. Jonas Wind (18th minute), who was in the starting XI for the first time in a competitive game, equalized with his header for the Danish forts. In the second half, Lukaku nevertheless finished with a double (57th / 69th) and De Bruyne (88th) with Danish ambitions for the final. The Scandinavians were able to cut short between the two thanks to a goal against his own camp by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (86th).

For the Italians in Group 1, it was not just a matter of repelling the 1-1 draw against the Bosnians in the first leg. As table leaders, they also had the final in their hands. As a result, the Azzurri went to work at the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo and took the lead with a remarkable goal from Andrea Belotti (22nd). Domenico Berardi (68th) spoke of the next goal after a great assist from Manuel Locatelli – and the Italians in the final.

In the second game of Group 1, Poland and the Netherlands had to hope for a slip from Italy. But since Italy won and Bosnia has already been relegated, Oranje’s 2-1 (1-0) victory was all about statistics. For Poland, Kamil Jozwiak (6th) scored, the Netherlands turned the tables with goals from Memphis Depay (77th) and Georginio Wijnaldum (84th) and finished the group in second place. England, already third in Group 2, beat the already relegated Icelanders 4-0 (2-0).