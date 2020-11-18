More than a quarter of a million corona deaths in the USA

The United States has reached another dramatic point in the corona pandemic: more than 250,000 people have already died after being infected with the virus.

Washington (dpa) – Since the onset of the corona pandemic, more than a quarter of a million people have died after being infected with the virus. This was from data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

No other country in the world has experienced such a high number of deaths. 50,000 people have died since the end of September alone. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 11.5 million confirmed infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in the United States.

The death toll in the United States, a country of 330 million people, is the highest in absolute numbers in the world – followed by Brazil with around 166,700 dead and India with almost 131,000.

In relation to the number of inhabitants, the number of victims is higher in Belgium, Spain and Argentina than in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins, there are 130 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in Belgium, 89 in Spain and 81 in Argentina. In the United States, the figure has so far been 76 people per 100,000 population, a figure comparable to that of Italy. In Germany, on the other hand, so far there have been 16 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Johns Hopkins University website is updated regularly and therefore mostly shows a higher level than official figures from the US health authority CDC. In some cases, the figures were subsequently corrected. The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen can trigger Covid-19 disease, which can be life threatening, especially for the elderly or the immunocompromised.

New corona infections per day are at a very high level in the USA. More than 100,000 new infections have been reported every day since early November, up from 162,000 on Tuesday.