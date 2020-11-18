Windows 10 Build 20262 is available for download. What’s new?

A new preview version of Windows 10 is available on the program’s dev channel. Windows Insider. Windows 10 Build 20262 brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

The focus is on the reliability and responsiveness of the operating system. Windows 10 Build 20262 does not offer any new features. One of the fixed issues was with Wi-Fi and cellular wireless connections on some devices.

The giant explains

“We recently fixed an issue with the WiFi. If the WiFi and mobile phone are connected and the WiFi is not connected, the network flyout will show that the cellular service is connected but the applications are not really active. Able to use the Internet. “”

Windows 10 Build 20262, many fixes

The software giant also fixes a rendering problem. For some applications, a maximum level of transparency is set. The content is then barely visible. There are also corrections for various problems. For example, they affect the touchpad and pen support. We also have resolved an issue that caused the Settings application to crash when opening Storage Sense.

As part of the Windows Inisder program and especially on the Dev Channel, Windows 10 Build 20262 isn’t perfect. Several known and unresolved issues are announced. One of these affects the system tray, while using a Microsoft account when logging into applications can result in an error 0x80070426. There seems to be a workaround for this last problem. Microsoft says it will restart the PC to resolve the situation.

Windows 10 Build 20262 is available now. The operating system is offered via the Windows update service. It is not recommended to use it on a main PC. We are not in the presence of a version considered stable.