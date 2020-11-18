Zverev preserves the chances of the semi-finals: victory over Schwartzman

London (dpa) – Without shining, Alexander Zverev claimed his first victory in the ATP final in London and thus preserved his chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The German number one defeated Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 3 and thus rehabilitated at least at the level of the result for the weak performance in the opening loss against Russian Daniil Medvedev. After 2:11 a.m. Zverev used his first match ball. “It was much better than Monday. Diego is very difficult to play. I’m happy to have won and to have had the chance to reach the semi-finals, ”said Zverev.

In the last group game, Zverev will now meet world number one Novak Djokovic from Serbia, but will need to improve considerably. “Now I’m looking forward to Friday’s game. Playing here against Novak is the hardest thing there is. I’m going to have to improve considerably, I’m aware of that, ”Zverev said in the interview with the winner on the pitch.

However, Djokovic is still far from his best form in London. The world number one had to admit defeat to Russia’s Medvedev in straight sets with 3: 6, 3: 6. Medvedev has already made further progress. The second participant in the semi-final of the group “Tokyo 1970” will now be determined in a real final between Zverev and Djokovic.

Zverev showed himself a little better two days after his loss to Medvedev, not even approaching his best form. But against Schwartzman, a mixed performance was enough for the 23-year-old to secure the third victory in the fifth game with the Argentine. Zverev also won in the final of the second tournament in Cologne at the end of October. “I know I can and I have to play better. But it was a step forward, ”Zverev said.

In the O2 arena, which was nearly deserted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it took Zverev a while to get there. The Hamburg native was given an early break to make it 1: 2, but immediately managed the recovery and found his way into the game better afterwards. After 39 minutes, Zverev won the first round with the first ball placed.

Zverev looked a bit more stable overall than against Medvedev. His serve improved this time, in the first set Zverev committed only three double faults – against the Russian there were already twice as many at the same time. However, Zverev, who had traveled to London with thigh issues, still did not move fully and often looked blurry. The headlines on his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharipova’s allegations of violence seem to weigh on Zverev more than he publicly admits.

Against Schwarzman, the US Open finalist quickly moved away to 3: 1 in the second set, but then completely lost track and had to abandon the second round after 1:32 hours with 4: 6. made 16 avoidable mistakes in the second sentence. In frustration, Zverev hit the ball out of the empty stands and argued with his coach David Ferrer.

But in the third set, Zverev rose a bit further and made the decisive break at 3-2. Although he faltered a few times afterwards, he ultimately took the win.