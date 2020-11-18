Windows 10, update KB4594442 is coming, what’s new?

Microsoft just released a new Windows 10 cumulative update. KB4594442 fixes a fatal bug that affects operating system version 1809.

This deployment is interesting because Microsoft no longer supports Windows 10 v1809. The maintenance of the Home and Pro editions is no longer guaranteed, so they should not affect any further security improvements. However, cumulative update KB4594442 is arriving to resolve an issue. Microsoft states that the goal is to fix a Kerberos authentication error. The giant explains on the official KB page

“KB4594442 resolves Kerberos authentication issues related to the PerformTicketSignature registry subkey value in CVE-2020-17049 […]. “

The error can cause three different problems, details of which are available at the end of the article.

Apart from this hotfix, there is nothing new in this cumulative update. Users are asked to install it because it fixes a security issue. However, an issue is known that affects devices that have certain Asian language packs installed. Redmond states that his teams are working on a fix. It is planned to be released but we have no further details.

Release note for Windows 10 and KB4594442

Updates an issue that can cause Kerberos authentication and ticket renewal issues related to the implementation of CVE-2020-17049.

Improvements and corrections

This non-security update contains quality improvements. The main changes include:

Resolves Kerberos authentication issues related to the PerformTicketSignature registry subkey value in CVE-2020-17049 that was part of the November 10, 2020 Windows update. The following issues can occur with writable and read-only domain controllers (DC): Kerberos service tickets and ticket-granting (TGT) tickets might not be renewed for non-Windows Kerberos clients when PerformTicketSignature is set to 1 (the default). User scenarios (S4U) such as scheduled tasks, clustering, and LOB services may fail for all clients when PerformTicketSignature is set to 0. Supupy delegation fails during ticket referral in cross-domain scenarios when DCs are interposed Domains are updated inconsistently and PerformTicketSignature is set to 1.

If you have installed previous updates, only the new fixes contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.