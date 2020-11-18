Alba Berlin’s trembling victory against Villeurbanne

Berlin (dpa) – Bundesliga basketball team Alba Berlin have claimed their second Euroleague victory in almost the last second.

In their home hall, the Berlin hall won without spectators against the French club Asvel Villeurbanne after a great final sprint with 76:75 (36:43). Alba leaves the last place of the table. The best pitcher in Berlin was Luke Sikma with 16 points.

Along with the hosts, playmaker Peyton Siva has made a comeback after surviving a corona infection. Berliners fought again and again after falling behind. With a good seven seconds remaining, Niels Giffey shortened to 73:74. Villeurbanne was now showing nerves. 2.4 seconds before the end, Siva scored with a three-point throw to win. The guests assigned the last litter.