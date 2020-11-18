Sports

Semper saves Flensburg a draw against HC Brest |

rej November 18, 2020

Flensburg (AP) – Franz Semper saved handball players SG Flensburg-Handewitt from a draw in the Champions League preliminary round. Shortly before the final whistle, the 23-year-old left-hander scored the goal of 29:29 (13:11) against HC Brest of Belarus.

The best pitchers were Göran Sögard Johannessen and Marius Steinhauser for Flensburg and Maxim Baranau and Marko Panic for Brest with seven hits each. With the last action, Semper secured the draw

One negative point for the 2018 and 2019 German champions was the injury to playmaker Jim Gottfridsson, who was knocked out early with a thigh injury.

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
39

Injury in training: Union fears goalkeeper Karius | Free press

November 4, 2020
6

Werders Groß acknowledging his permission to football |

October 26, 2020
14

In-Depth Analytical Report on Government Open Data Management Platform Market Forecast with Focusing on Eminent Players:-Esri, CivicActions, Junar, OpenDataSoft, OpenGov

October 30, 2020
27

Isolation Tank Industry 2020-Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share, Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies-FloatSPA, Cosine Ltd, floatingtank, Ifloat India, ROYAL SPA., Shinhwa Medical Co

Close