Semper saves Flensburg a draw against HC Brest

Flensburg (AP) – Franz Semper saved handball players SG Flensburg-Handewitt from a draw in the Champions League preliminary round. Shortly before the final whistle, the 23-year-old left-hander scored the goal of 29:29 (13:11) against HC Brest of Belarus.

The best pitchers were Göran Sögard Johannessen and Marius Steinhauser for Flensburg and Maxim Baranau and Marko Panic for Brest with seven hits each. With the last action, Semper secured the draw

One negative point for the 2018 and 2019 German champions was the injury to playmaker Jim Gottfridsson, who was knocked out early with a thigh injury.