Freie Universität Berlin examines Giffey’s thesis

Family Minister Franziska Giffey wants to forgo the use of her doctorate. However, the Free University of Berlin will re-examine the thesis.

Berlin (dpa) – Although Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey refrains from using her doctorate after discussions on her thesis, the Free University of Berlin is examining controversial scientific work. The university announced.

It should now be considered whether the correct decision was taken after the conclusion of the first test procedure. There is a desire to complete the procedure – regardless of the complexity – if possible during the course period of the winter semester.

The Family Minister said on Friday that she would refrain from using her doctorate. The context of this step: The Free University (FU) had previously announced that it wished to reopen the examination procedure for its doctoral thesis. Giffey had ruled out other consequences. She wants to keep her candidacy for the presidency of the SPD in Berlin on November 27. An FU spokesperson said on Friday that they had taken note of Giffey’s letter and that the FU was now considering the possible effects on the procedure.

After the SPD minister gave up her doctorate, the CDU leadership insisted on continuing the examination process. “In the Giffey case, a final review and assessment is essential in the interests of the integrity of our science system,” said Chair of the CDU Federal Committee on Education, Research and Innovation, Karin Prien, of the German press agency in Berlin.