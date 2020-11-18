Water cannons and fiery speeches: dispute over the new corona law

Berlin.

Water cannons, irritant gas and bottles thrown in the government quarter – a heated debate including the disruptive action of the AfD in parliament: The Bundestag rarely discussed the new law on protection against infections in an atmosphere as hot as Wednesday. Long before the start of the debate, the demonstrators chanted “Peace, freedom, no dictatorship” and “We are the people” within sight and hearing the Bundestag. Meanwhile, AfD deputies bring posters with them to the plenary hall, which they hide under their tables.

As protests by opponents of the state’s corona policy become increasingly popular outside, the E word is spoken inside after just a few minutes. “E” for authorization. From the start, the AfD proposed the internal rules to remove the debate from the agenda. The project has been “whipped up”, justifies Bernd Baumann and declares: “Today’s bill is a government authorization which has not existed since historic times”.

The fact that the AfD – like the protesters – compares the Infection Protection Act to the National Socialist Enabling Act of 1933 is warming people up. “When people like you play with such historical parallels – you do not only discredit our democracy, you make it contemptible”, accuses Carsten Schneider (SPD) at the AfD. As expected, their application is rejected.

The debate is then heated, with many interjections, but sometimes also quite factual. The FDP, the Greens and the Left also criticize the bill. “He won’t get a beauty prize,” says Green MEP Manuela Rottmann. Among other things, it calls for a more complete reporting obligation from the federal government on its measures in the event of a pandemic.

FDP leader Christian Lindner believes that Parliament must guide government decisions and give it “clear directives” if fundamental rights are to be infringed. “The Union and SPD project does not give the government a guardrail, on the contrary, it issues a free ticket.” The leader of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, has already prophesied a “health dictatorship” and cited the Corona-Warnapp as proof. Jan Korte (left) says it clearly: “This is not a law that leads to dictatorship. And anyone who claims that is making fun of the victims of dictatorships.”

As advocates and critics of the law argue in plenary, there is a state of emergency outside. As demonstrations directly outside the Reichstag building were not approved, the demonstration moved to the outskirts of the government quarter. Several thousand people gather at the Brandenburg Gate. The requirement to keep your distance and wear mouth and nasal protection is often overlooked. When the police interrupted the rally, the police were bombarded with bottles, stones and firecrackers and sprayed with pepper spray. The police spray – also with pepper spray, but also with two water cannons.

The AfD in the plenary hall apparently sees itself as the parliamentary arm of the protesters. When Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) approaches the lectern, right-wing populists set off. You take out the posters that you brought with you. We can see a fundamental law, across a black mourning ribbon with a cross and the date of November 18, 2020. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) intervenes: “In Parliament we are discussing different opinions with arguments. They like good or bad. But we don’t run them with banners and things like that. “The AfD agrees to its request to remove the signs.

Spahn promotes the law: “The virus is dynamic, it must be too. Hence the third civil protection law in nine months. He also enters into the arguments of opponents of the corona policy: “I give you my word: there will be no compulsory vaccination in this pandemic. You should finally stop pretending otherwise,” he also said at the AfD. Finally, the law passes first through the Bundestag, then through the Bundesrat with a large majority. (Dpa)

This is the aim of the amendment to the infection protection law

When it comes to corona crisis management, federal and state governments are setting the tone, even with massive restrictions for millions of citizens and businesses, as has been the case since early November. In the future, more precise requirements and a stronger legal basis will apply – as defined by Parliament. This is to regulate the changes in the law on protection against infections, which are part of a “third act for the protection of the population in the event of an epidemic of national impact”. It also includes practical regulations.

So far, states have relied on the general provisions of the federal infection protection law, even with respect to fundamental rights violations. More precise requirements in this regard are now inserted in a new paragraph 28 bis. This lists possible actions – from mask requirements to contact restrictions to store closures – individually.

An essential prerequisite for certain crisis measures is also defined more precisely: that the Bundestag – as happened in the spring – determine an “epidemic situation of national importance”. This constitutes “a serious danger to public health throughout the Federal Republic”, for example if “a dynamic spread” of a threatening communicable disease threatens or takes place in several federal states.

The law aims to create “guard rails” for measures taken by federal states. In particular, it provides for an obligation to publicly justify regulations and an obligation to limit them to four weeks, with the possibility of extension. Barriers are even higher at religious gatherings and demonstrations: action should only be allowed “if, taking into account all other protective measures taken so far,” disease containment is “significantly compromised. ».Dpa