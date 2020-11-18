Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends by 2026

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the autonomous emergency braking system: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4093?reqfor=covid

The Objective of the “Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Autonomous Emergency Braking System industry over the forecast years. Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation. The global autonomous emergency braking system market was valued at $43.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach at $67.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Europe dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, Japan dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, Germany led the overall market in the European region. At present, the U.S. is dominating the market in North America.

High adoption rate of advanced braking system and rise in the number of road accidents drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, the high cost of AEBS technology restricts autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Furthermore, increased passenger vehicle registrations and increased demand for luxury vehicles present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4093

In 2016, the high-speed AEBS segment dominates the global autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) in software tool segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, dynamic brake assist led the global market followed, by crash imminent braking in 2016. The commercial vehicle led the AEBS market by end-use in 2016. However, a passenger vehicle is anticipated to depict the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include

* Robert Bosch GmbH,

* Continental AG,

* Delphi Automotive LLP,

* ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

* Mobileye, Autoliv Inc.,

* Hyundai Mobis,

* AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.,

* Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

* Mando Corporation

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4093

Questions answered in Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market research study:

1 What is the market growth rate of Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market from 2017-2022?

2 What will be the global market size of the market from 2017 to 2022?

3 Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market?

4 What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

5 What are the challenges faced in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market?

6 Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4093

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research