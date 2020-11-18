Trump orders further withdrawal of his troops

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – All calls and warnings have been in vain: US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of additional troops from Afghanistan without consulting Germany and other NATO partners.

By January 15, the number of US troops is to be reduced to around 2,500. The Allies are alarmed. In the final weeks of his tenure, will Trump destroy everything that has been achieved in Afghanistan in just under 20 years?

Why is Trump’s decision considered dangerous?

US troops and NATO partners support the democratically elected government in Afghanistan. If they were to be hastily withdrawn or sharply reduced, Islamist Taliban militants might be tempted to seize the opportunity to seize power by force, despite ongoing peace talks.

Such a development would likely be the death knell for the fledgling democracy in Afghanistan and for progress in women’s rights or media freedom. In addition, Afghanistan threatens to once again become a retreat for international terrorists planning attacks on NATO countries. The price to pay for leaving the country too quickly or in an uncoordinated manner could be very high, warns NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. And Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also told the United States that “we must not jeopardize what we have achieved so far by acting too quickly.”

What effects will Trump’s new withdrawal order have on the NATO mission?

It is still not clear. NATO says: “Even with further US cuts, NATO will continue its work to train, advise and support the Afghan security forces.” However, the military admits that the downsizing is likely to have an impact on the deployment of partner countries. Most of the training programs of the Afghan armed forces have already been suspended due to the corona pandemic. More recently, between 4,500 and 5,000 American troops have been deployed to Afghanistan. Many of them are also participating in NATO’s Resolute Support mission, which was last numbered less than 12,000 troops.

What does Trump’s announcement mean for the Bundeswehr?

The deployment to Afghanistan is one of the longest and most in deficit in the history of the Bundeswehr. And it is without a doubt the one that had the most impact on the group. German soldiers have been deployed in the Hindu Kush for 19 years. Tens of thousands of people were stationed in Afghanistan at some point in their careers. 59 German soldiers were killed there, most of them in combat or during attacks. This is precisely why it is now so important to the troop that the mission does not just sing and quietly stop, but that there is an orderly retreat. Soldiers need to be confident “that what they fought for can also be secured in the long term,” says Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU).

How many German soldiers are there anyway?

There are currently around 1,200 German soldiers in Afghanistan. In the north of the country, Germany has taken the lead role in NATO’s Resolute Support mission. Around 1,000 soldiers are stationed in the northern headquarters of Camp Marmal, the rest are spread over Kunduz, Bagram and the capital Kabul.

Why don’t Germany and the other NATO partners just increase their troops and continue the operation without the United States?

They just aren’t ready and probably aren’t able to. For example, the Americans ensure that injured soldiers can be brought to safety quickly and treated. In addition, the United States provides important reconnaissance equipment and fighter jets that can respond quickly to attacks against NATO soldiers. The withdrawal of these forces could endanger the soldiers remaining in the country. Avoiding this is also the most important thing for the federal government: “Regardless of the development, the top priority is the safety of the soldiers there,” says Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Wasn’t a withdrawal of all international troops planned anyway by the end of April 2021?

Yes, but that should only happen if the Taliban stick to the agreements on the ongoing peace talks. This includes the notable reduction in violence in the country and the end of their relations with other terrorist organizations by the Taliban. In addition, the iron principle has been applied to NATO’s mission for two decades: “together, together”. This is one of the reasons Trump’s unresolved announcement is having a worrying effect on the allies.

What do Trump’s announcements mean for the ongoing peace talks?

There has been no significant progress in Doha since the start of the peace talks in Afghanistan in mid-September. The Taliban continue to reject a ceasefire. At the same time, they are propagating the withdrawal internally as a “victory over an occupying power”. If the protection of the Americans worsened, the Afghan armed forces could resume the offensive – they had recently held back. Experts in Kabul fear that the conflict will escalate again and that the number of civilian casualties will increase with it. According to diplomats, this endangers the peace process. Voices have long been strong calling for the discussions to be reassessed.

Can future US President Joe Biden reverse the downsizing?

It is theoretically possible, but at the national level, the movement involves major risks. The military operation in Afghanistan that began after the attacks of September 11, 2001, is now the longest in US history and is unpopular – over 2,000 US troops have now died in the Hindu Kush. On the flip side, the fact that it could be an even bigger debacle for an American president if Afghanistan descends again into chaos and violence because of a hasty withdrawal of the United States argues for a resupply of troops. For this reason, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had given up on his original goal of bringing all US troops home from Afghanistan.