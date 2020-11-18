Sodium Silicate Market Dynamics, Recent and Upcoming Trends, Major International Players, Demand, Scope and Forecast to 2027

Surge in utilization of sodium silicate in various application, such as paints, adhesives, and tube winding is expected to drive the demand for global sodium silicate market. Increase in application of sodium silicate in green tires is expected to fuel the segment growth during forecast period. In addition, rapid usage of sodium silicate in detergent owing to its beneficial properties, such as emulsification, wetting, and de flocculation is anticipated to enhance the market demand. However, the hazardous effect on humans due to prolonged exposure of the sodium silicate is expected to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, advanced production process, such as sugar addition to eliminate the knocking problem is anticipated to act as an opportunity in the upcoming period.

The sodium silicate market is segmented by form, type, grade, application, end user, and region. By form, the market is bifurcated into crystalline and anhydrous. By type, the market is divided into liquid and solid. By grade, the market is classified into neutral and alkaline. By application, the market is segmented into paints, adhesives, refractories, tube winding, detergents, catalysts, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, construction, automotive and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Sodium silicate market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Sodium silicate market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Sodium Silicate industry include Tokuyama Corporation, Nippon Chemical Ltd.,Sinchem Silica Gel, Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry, Evonik Industries AG.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Sodium silicate market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Sodium silicate industry.

Competitive landscape of the Sodium silicate market.

Revenue generated by each segment of the Sodium silicate market by 2027.

Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Sodium silicate industry.

Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

Top impacting factors of the Sodium silicate market.

