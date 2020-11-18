Cosmetic Pigments Market Present Investment Chances, Trends, Value Chain and Stakeholder Analysis to 2026

The cosmetic pigments market size is expected to grow due to increase in demand for cosmetic products globally. In addition, the market is driven by increase in development of new and more effective cosmetic and personal care products. On other hand, the growth is restrained by regulations associated with various raw materials used in manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products. The major challenge of this market is to maintain the cosmetic pigment quality in mass manufacturing. Opportunities for the cosmetic pigment market is development of skin friendly and more efficient and sustainable products.

The report segments the cosmetic pigments market on the basis of composition, type, application, and region. On basis of composition, it is broadly classified into organic and inorganic pigments. Based on type, it is divided into surface treated pigments, nano pigments, special effect pigments, and natural colorant. On basis of application, it is further segmented into hair color and care, face and eye makeup, lip care products, nail improvement products, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Cosmetic pigments market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Cosmetic pigments market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Cosmetic pigments market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Cosmetic Pigments industry include BASF SE, Sensient Cosmetic, Sudarshan Chemicals, Huntsman, Lanxess, Sun Chemical, Koel Colors, Neelikon, Merck, and LI Pigments.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

