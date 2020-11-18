2021 Ice Hockey World Championship still planned – 18 tournaments canceled

Zurich (AP) – The 2021 ice hockey world championship with the German men’s national team is set to go according to plan despite the coronavirus crisis – Belarus as a co-host does not appear to be an option.

“Under normal circumstances, it would be unrealistic for Belarus and Latvia to be able to host a World Cup together,” said IIHF president René Fasel.

The tournament is scheduled from May 21 to June 6. According to an expert report, however, skepticism is growing, especially on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Belarus. Latvia and Belarus had applied with the Riga and Minsk sites and were awarded the contract in 2017 just before Finland. After the controversial re-election of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and the ongoing protests in the country against him, the Latvian government is now pushing and no longer wanting to host the 2021 World Cup with Belarus.

“The leading panel of experts has prepared a very detailed 144-page report, which also describes the complexity of the bigger picture. It has been demonstrated that further discussions are needed with organizing committees and participating countries, which will take place shortly. We hope that sport can make a difference here in the role of mediator, ”said the President of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), Franz Reindl.

In the meantime, after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the IIHF World Association, 18 other World Championships in the Second Class and Junior Divisions have been canceled. Like the men, the German women’s national team is not affected by cancellations. However, the women’s Olympic qualification has been postponed again and will now take place in Füssen at the end of August 2021 instead of February 2021.