Raid after the art theft in the Green Vault: access Tuesday morning 6 am

Berlin / Dresden.

The planned week-long deployment of the Saxon police to Berlin is top secret, its process is similar to a military operation: 1,600 police officers from eight federal states have moved together, many are equipped with machine guns, and there is also an operations command. heavily armed special (SEK), including the famous GSG-9- Federal Troop. Police units make detours from Saxony to Berlin so as not to attract too much attention. In the dark on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., the police went on strike in the capital. SEK stormed 20 apartments and searched a café, two garages and cars, most of them in the Neukölln district.

Your target: the criminal members of the Remmo clan. Men from this large, well-known family of Arab descent have already been convicted of stealing the Berlin Bode museum’s gold coin and breaking into a millions bank. The urgent suspicion: family members also allegedly carried out the spectacular break-in of the historic green vault of Dresden and the theft of valuable jewelry.

In the early morning of November 25, 2019, two perpetrators broke into the famous Treasure Chamber Museum in the Residential Palace in Dresden. Filmed by a camera, the coup only lasted a few minutes. When the police arrived, the thieves and the loot were gone. A burnt out getaway car was discovered in a garage. They allegedly drove to Berlin in a Mercedes 500 disguised as a taxi.

The Saxony Criminal Police formed a special 40-person Epaulette commission, named after one of the most precious jewels, and offered a reward of 500,000 euros. Over 700 traces have been secured and over 1000 reports have been received. The museum’s security guards were also investigated. Soko also quickly contacted an expert from the Berlin LKA for artistic crime. In general, many observers quickly thought of Berlin and the criminal clans. Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik spoke of speculation after the fact – but also said: “The parallels to the KaDeWe attack and the heist at the Bode Museum are easy to see, you don’t need to ‘be a criminal lawyer for that. “

But the traces of Berlin and – as we now know – of the clan have become more and more specific. A spokesman for the prosecution said on Tuesday there were decisive clues: recordings from surveillance cameras on and in the museum before and during the crime, the numerous traces of the crime scene “which could be attributed to the crime. ‘accused’, as well as the discovery of the second escape car, also with traces of the suspects.

On September 2, police searched an internet cafe in Neukölln and an apartment. An employee allegedly sold SIM cards for cell phones registered under fictitious names to the authors. SIM cards were used in the preparation and execution of the coup. On September 9, auto repair shops were searched. There, the getaway car was reportedly covered with aluminum foil. Police and prosecution have detained at least seven perpetrators in the fall. And were very confident that they would succeed.

The Dresden LKA and the Berliners are now targeting five suspicious young men of the clan. Police arrested three of them, twice 23 and once 26, of German nationality, early Tuesday morning. One of them was found guilty of stealing the gold coin in February, but has so far been at large. Police arrested one of these men in a skyscraper in Kreuzberg, right next to the famous elevated railway line of metro line 1. All morning there were 20 vehicles carrying police personnel. with Dresden license plates. Police officers with helmets, masked faces and slung machine guns can be seen in the entrance to the house and in a hallway on the first floor. The name Remmo is on one of the 40 or so doorbell panels. The three men were taken to Dresden and placed there in police custody. The suspicion is serious gang robbery and arson. “You have yet to comment on the allegations.”

Shortly after the raids, police released an international manhunt with photos of two other men. They are twins, 21, the same last name as the other three. They “could not yet be taken,” he said. But the first indications have been received that the police are following them. A sixth man is also part of the gang, according to the prosecutor. The judiciary speaks of a “high number” of preliminary proceedings against the Remmo clan. Family members were tried not only for the gold coin, bank robbery, theft from a silver truck and numerous other thefts and drug offenses, but also for a man who was beaten. to death with baseball bats. In a spectacular action in July 2018, the Berlin prosecutor’s office seized 77 properties and homes of members of the clan for a value of nine million euros. Police believe the property was purchased with crime money. There should also have been foreign cash deposits and transfers. Clan lawyers took action against him. The higher court recently dismissed a complaint.

Police cannot find the loot during ongoing searches. “The works of art are on the search warrants. But you would have to be very lucky if you could still find them a year after the crime, ”said Dresden police spokesman Thomas Geithner. It is absolutely not known whether the jewelry was taken apart and the diamonds regrinded or whether the thieves sold them as a whole.

However, the police confiscated phones, computers, clothes, and some drugs. They are supposed to provide evidence for an arraignment in court: “The investigation is far from over. But it is a milestone, these three arrests.”

In Dresden, there is now a hope of recovering the lost treasures. “I hope that we will succeed in unearthing the whereabouts of the stolen state treasury,” said Saxony Minister of the Interior Roland Wöller (CDU). “My sincere thanks for this success of the investigation go to all of the police officers involved. You have conducted meticulously detailed investigations today and throughout the past year. Now the successes of the persistent work are visible.” , explained Wöller. Government spokesman Ralph Schreiber spoke of “a good sign after a long time.” (Dpa)