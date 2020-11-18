Sports

Second positive corona test: Mohamed Salah in isolation |

rej November 18, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah also had a second positive coronavirus test, the Egyptian Football Association said. The 28-year-old had already received a positive test result last week.

Salah is isolated and absent from coach Jürgen Klopp’s side in the league game against Leicester City on 22 November and in the Champions League game against Atalanta Bergamo three days later. Salah reportedly exhibited mild symptoms. The Egyptian wrote on Twitter: “I am convinced that I will return to the field soon”.

rej

Related Articles

October 30, 2020
59

Medical Coding Industry 2020 With Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation| 3M, Aviacode, Dolbey, Maxim Healthcare Services, MRA Health Information Services, Oracle

November 10, 2020
20

Secrecy and Exclusion: Shadows on Club Meetings |

November 4, 2020
11

Left Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report- SWOT analysis, Share, key indicators, Business Opportunities | Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc

October 28, 2020
1

Gladbach proud of his performance, but disappointed with the result | Free press

Close