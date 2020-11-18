Second positive corona test: Mohamed Salah in isolation

Berlin (dpa) – Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah also had a second positive coronavirus test, the Egyptian Football Association said. The 28-year-old had already received a positive test result last week.

Salah is isolated and absent from coach Jürgen Klopp’s side in the league game against Leicester City on 22 November and in the Champions League game against Atalanta Bergamo three days later. Salah reportedly exhibited mild symptoms. The Egyptian wrote on Twitter: “I am convinced that I will return to the field soon”.