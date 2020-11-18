LIfestyle

NOS cinemas are preparing a special program for Saturday and Sunday mornings

rej November 18, 2020

This is a way to offset the offer on weekends when the mandatory collection returns from 1 p.m.

There will be sessions at 10 and 11 o’clock.

For the second weekend since the new state of emergency, the NOS cinemas have prepared special programming for Saturday and Sunday mornings. That way, you can go see a movie and get home before 1 p.m. when the curfew begins.

In all the restricted counties there will be sessions from 10 am and 11 am, with films such as “Listen”, “A Linha do Horizonte”, “O Secreto das Bolachas”, “Liga dos Fantástico”, “Pinocchio “,” One Last Blow “,” The Witches of Roald Dahl “and” Salma and the Big Dream “.

You can check the session hours of each NOS cinema and get more information on the app or on the official website. In other counties, sessions normally take place and always end before 10:30 p.m.

