Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over The Forecast Period Till 2027

The pain indication segment accounted for over three-fourths share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market is expected to garner $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.0% during the period 2016-2022.

The major factors that boost the market growth include, increase in adoption of an intravenous mode of drug delivery for acute pain management due to faster onset of action as compared to the other routes (oral and transdermal mode of administration) and targeted drug delivery property.

The market growth is further augmented as IV ibuprofen improves pain management with less dependence on opioid analgesic medication, which may lead to several health complications such as sedation, dizziness, and others. Caldolor (Cumberland Pharmaceuticals) is the only injectable ibuprofen drug available in the market; hence, it has huge demand with minimal competition. However, numerous factors are likely to restrain the market growth such as lengthy approval process and limited geographic (country specific) approvals.

The U.S. is anticipated to remain the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period, owing to the widespread adoption of IV Ibuprofen for treating pain and fever. However, Australia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to recent entry of IV Ibuprofen in this market, increasing awareness of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and shifting trend towards intravenous mode of drug delivery.

The IV Ibuprofen market is dominated by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and is actively engaged in research for the development of novel IV Ibuprofen products

Key Findings of IV Ibuprofen Market:

Fever is projected to be the fastest growing indication segment.

Australia IV Ibuprofen market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2015 to 2020.

In 2015, the U.S. and Canada collectively accounted for more than three-fourths of the global IV Ibuprofen market.

