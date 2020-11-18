Before decision day: Kölner Haie ready to start the season

Cologne (dpa) – Despite the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kölner Haie has also pledged to start the season in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL).

The eighth German champion thus posed another positive sign for DEL’s general meeting on Thursday, when decisions about the almost certain start of the season have to be taken.

“It still takes a lot of effort and support from many sides. Because this season, in these difficult conditions, remains a major challenge, ”said Philipp Walter, Managing Director of Haie, according to the announcement. “The step to be able to start in the championship is based on a great collective effort.” It was possible to “create a viable concept for a responsible start in the league”. The waiver of players’ salaries is “of elementary importance”.

On Wednesday noon, hitting the 100,000 mark in token ticket sales was a big step towards league participation. For the Hedge, which with over 13,000 fans has the highest average attendance of any German sports club outside the football leagues, the current waiver of an audience is particularly difficult.

Recently, other wobbly contenders in Straubing, Augsburg and Iserlohn announced that they have secured themselves financially for the start of the season despite the current spectator ban. Thursday, the DEL wants to announce if the 14 clubs of the first division will actually be present.