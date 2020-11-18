Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Product Value, and Volume Analysis By 2025

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8,319 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the period 2014 – 2022. Non-surgical devices segment dominated the overall market in 2015. North America was the leading geographic segment in global atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/479

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and unfavorable preference to pharmaceutical drugs hamper the growth of the market.

Key findings of the Atrial Fibrillation Market

North America dominated the market of atrial fibrillation and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.1%

dominated the market of atrial fibrillation and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.1% By country, U.S. generates the highest revenue in 2015

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%

is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% Japan accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015

accounted for more than one-third share of the atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015 The non-surgical equipment segment dominated in 2015, occupying largest revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%

Catheter ablation (sub segment for surgical equipment) accounted for largest market share in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%

Cryoablation, a sub type of catheter ablation, is projecting the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the study period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Japan accounted for the highest share of the total Asia-Pacific market in 2015; while China is poised to grow at highest CAGR during the analysis period (20162022). This growth in this region is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia in developing countries (such as India and China) owing to the large geriatric population.

North America accounted for the major share in the global atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in prevalence of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population and high adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of AF.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/479

Key players have adopted product development as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Major players that operate in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and AtriCure Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com