Micromanipulators Market 2024 Competitions by Players, Present Situation Analysis, Development, Challenges

“World Micromanipulators Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 – 2020,“ the global sales of micromanipulators is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% between 2015 and 2020. In 2014, cell micromanipulation application segment dominated the world micromanipulators market in terms of both, revenue and volume, and is expected to retain its lead position during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/737

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2014. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

Key findings of the study:

Hydraulic micromanipulator is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Within cell micromanipulators application, ICSI segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period.

Within industrial micromanipulation application, semiconductors and microelectronics segment would continue to lead, accounting for more than three-fourth of the overall market revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 29.9% from 2015 to 2020.

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2014. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/737

The key companies profiled in the report include Narishige Co. Ltd., Research Instruments Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Sutter Instruments, The Micromanipulator Company, Sensapex, Inc., Luigs and Neumann, Scientifica Ltd. and Siskiyou Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com