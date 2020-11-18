Baby Food Snacks Market Size, Demand, Growth opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025

Baby food snacks refer to any edible food made from infant formula for human babies aged between six months and two years, which is available in various forms and tastes. Baby food snacks featuring health benefits are gaining momentum owing to increased demand for health and wellbeing products for toddlers by urban inhabitants.

Socio-economic variables such as increase in disposable income, urbanization, and modern lifestyles including convenience-oriented lifestyle, are creating a demand for baby food snacks. Rise in the number of working women especially in the developing economies had led to an increase in employment of babysitters for childcare. For this reason, it has become essential for them to purchase foods rich in nutrition for babies to meet their daily nutritional requirement. This boost the growth of the market. With rise in newborn population in several economies such as Africa, India and China,, the demand for baby food snacks is consequently driven in these geographies. In addition, innovation in the infant food technologies and its packaging such as yogurt in squeezable tubes, colorful boxes, and others has attracted the attention of infants, which has propelled the sales, thereby driving the market. However, the use of non-organic raw materials to manufacture snacks can hamper the growth of the baby food snacks market as buyers are extremely conscious about infant food. On the contrary, tapping large untapped markets by the manufacturers through concise distribution channels can be viewed as an opportunity for further growth and expansion.

The market is segmented based on products, distribution channel and region. Based on products, it is classified into puffs, biscuits/cookies, and rusks. Based on mode of sale, it is categorized into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, departmental store, convenience store, and specialty store. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Danone, Kraft Heinz, MacBaby Cookie Company, Keellssuper, Kalbe international Pte. Ltd, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nurture, Inc, HiPP, Nestlé, and Plum, PBC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the baby food snacks market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of baby food snacks and their mode of distribution.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

